From the Terrebonne Parish Roads and Bridge Department:

Beginning Monday, January 2nd, 2023, thru Friday, January 6th, 2023, the Dulac Pontoon Bridge located at 300 Falgout Canal Rd. will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for bridge repairs. It will be opened daily from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for vehicle traffic to pass. If you should have any questions, please feel free to contact the Terrebonne Parish Roads and Bridge Department at 985-873- 6734.