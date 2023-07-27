Dulac Pontoon Bridge to close for three days in August

The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government has announced that the Dulac Pontoon Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic from August 16-18, 2023.

From the Roads and Bridges Department of the Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness: From Wednesday, August 16, 2023, to Friday, August 18, 2023, the Dulac Pontoon Bridge located at 300 Falgout Canal Road will be closed to vehicle traffic for bridge repairs. The bridge will be open to marine traffic only during this time.

For questions, please call Roads and Bridges at (985) 873-6734.