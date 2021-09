Teche Action Clinic in Dulac and Healthy Blue are partnering for a giveaway on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and include items such as solar flashlights, solar phone chargers, water, hygiene and toothbrush kits, diapers, wipes, and battery-operated fan (batteries not included).

Tech Action Clinic in Dulac is located at 189 Mozart Drive.