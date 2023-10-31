Dularge Bridge partially closed October 31

October 31, 2023

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has issued a partial closure notice for the Dularge Bridge from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2022.


LA DOTD will be performing a bridge inspection.

Flagging operations will be utilized during the closure to facilitate traffic in both directions.
Alternate routes available include the LA 24/LA 659 Twin Span Bridge and the LA 3040 Houma Tunnel.

Questions? Go to http://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announcements/Announcement.aspx?key=34157http://wwwapps.dotd.la.gov/administration/announcements/Announcement.aspx?key=34157

