Dularge Bridge will be intermittently closed to vehicular traffic today

Looking for a new career? The Louisiana Workforce Commission presents their upcoming Bayou Region Career and Resource Fair in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes this OctoberOctober 10, 2023
The Dularge Bridge on LA 315 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway in Houma, LA will be intermittently closed to vehicular traffic on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in order to allow DOTD maintenance personnel to perform maintenance operations on the movable spans.
Drivers should detour through the Houma Tunnel or to the Twin Span Bridge.
Questions? Call LA DOTD at (225) 379-1232.