DWI checkpoint set for Houma this week

On Thursday, February 18, 2021 the Houma Police Department will conduct a DWI checkpoint within the city limits of Houma. Please partner with the Houma Police Department in keeping our roadways safe and “Don’t Drink and Drive”. To report impaired drivers, contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371.

These operations are being funded through grant money received from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) administers the State’s highway safety grant program. Louisiana’s highway safety program is designed to reduce traffic crashes and the resulting deaths, injuries, and property damage of these crashes. There are three contributing factors associated with a traffic crash: the roadway/environment, the vehicle, and the driver.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.