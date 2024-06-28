DWI checkpoint slated in Lafourche Parish

June 28, 2024
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DWI checkpoint in Lafourche Parish. The checkpoint will begin on the evening of Friday, June 28, 2024, and will continue into the early morning hours of Saturday, June 29.

During the checkpoint, deputies will be looking for drivers who are possibly impaired while checking for other traffic safety issues. These checkpoints are designed to help raise awareness for these types of violations and make the highways of the parish safer for all motorists.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
