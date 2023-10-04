E. D. White to host dedication and blessing of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grotto and Devotional Garden

E. D. White Catholic High School is honored to announce that the dedication and blessing of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grotto and Devotional Garden will take place this Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11 am.

At E. D. White Catholic High School, their mission is to impart the Catholic faith, promote academic excellence, and enhance self-esteem. Throughout their journey, they have held a profound desire to create a space on campus that invites quiet and reflective contemplation. It’s a place where students, faculty, parents, and supporters can come to pray the rosary, meditate on the stations of the cross, or simply find solace in a peaceful environment.