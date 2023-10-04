E. D. White to host dedication and blessing of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grotto and Devotional Garden

Friends of the TPPL will host their Annual Spelling Bee this NovemeberOctober 4, 2023
E. D. White Catholic High School is honored to announce that the dedication and blessing of the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grotto and Devotional Garden will take place this Friday, October 6, 2023, at 11 am.
At E. D. White Catholic High School, their mission is to impart the Catholic faith, promote academic excellence, and enhance self-esteem. Throughout their journey, they have held a profound desire to create a space on campus that invites quiet and reflective contemplation. It’s a place where students, faculty, parents, and supporters can come to pray the rosary, meditate on the stations of the cross, or simply find solace in a peaceful environment.
Their mission aligns closely with the spiritual legacy of the Sisters of Mount Carmel, which calls for contemplative prayer and a deep devotion to Mary. In constructing this sacred space, they aim to carry forward this legacy to inspire and enrich the lives of present and future generations.
E. D. White Catholic High School extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have contributed to this endeavor, making it a reality. Join this significant day as E. D. White Catholic High School gathers to bless and dedicate the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grotto and Devotional Garden.