Early morning fire in multi-unit complex on eastside of Houma

At approximately 4:40am on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire of an apartment complex on Chateau Court on the eastside of Houma.

Units arrived on scene to a multi-unit complex on fire, with flames through the roof on the A/B corner. A second building complex was exposed on the B side of the structure. By the time crews were able to set up water supply and deploy hoselines, the fire had spread through the initial building to involve 3 separate apartments. Crews were able to prevent the 4th apartment in the initial building from catching fire. But the B side building exposure did catch fire and crews were forced to make entry and perform overhaul and fire extinguishment.

A search of all apartments was done upon arrival coordinated with fire attack, as well as a secondary search, with no victim being located. The apartments are reported to be unoccupied. Heavy fire damage is visible to the initial fire building with partial wall collapse, and most of the roof missing.

At the time of this post (6 a.m.), there was still active fire within the building and crews were still performing overhaul and extinguishment.

The Houma Fire Department would like to thank all the departments that responded to assist with this call as well as those that help cover our response area while they work to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

Those departments include Bayou Cane Fire Protection District, Bayou Blue Volunteer Fire Dept, Bourg Volunteer Fire Department, Montegut Fire Department, Little Caillou Volunteer Fire Department, Bayou Black Volunteer Fire Dept, Grand Caillou Volunteer Fire Dept, Dularge Volunteer Fire Department, Terrebonne Parish Communications District E-911, Houma Police Department, Acadian Ambulance, Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government utilities department, Entergy Louisiana and others.

Photo credit: Mark Stevenson