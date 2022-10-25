Early Voting begins today!

Early voting for the November 8 Primary begins today!

You may vote October 25 – November 1, 2022 (closed Sundays) from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

TERREBONNE:

The Terrebonne Parish Registrar of Voters is located at 8026 Main Street, Houma, inside the Government Towers. The entrance is on the Gabasse Street side.

LAFOURCHE:

The Lafourche Parish Registrar of Voters is located at 307 W. 4th Street, Thibodaux.

You may also early vote at:

4876 Hwy 1, Mathews

16241 East Main Street, Galliano (in the parking lot)

Sample ballots can be found at GeauxVote.com.

Information on the amendments can be found here: https://www.houmatimes.com/news/par-guide-to-constitutional-amendments-what-does-a-vote-for-or-against-mean/