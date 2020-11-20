Early voting begins today for the December 3 election.

All early voting locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 28, except Sundays, Thanksgiving Day and the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Early voting in Terrebonne will again be held at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd. In Lafourche, there are three locations: Thibodaux Registrar’s office, 307 W. Fourth St.; the Mathews Government Complex, 4876 La. 1; and the Galliano office in the South Lafourche Library, 16241 E. Main St.

Your ballot varies by parish. Included are two runoff city marshal races, a constitutional amendment, a property tax renewal in Lafourche and seats for the committee that governs the state Republican party.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, and election officials must receive all mail ballots by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4. To request a mail-in ballot, visit geauxvote.com.