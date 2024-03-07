Early voting for March Presidential Preference Primary election opens on March 9

Early voting for the March Presidential Preference Primary election begins on Saturday, March 9 and goes through Saturday, March 16. The Registrar of Voters will be closed on Sunday, March 10. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Terrebonne Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Terrebonne Registrar of Voters Office (8026 Main Street, Suite 101). In Lafourche Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Lafourche Registrar of Voters Office (307 West 4th Street, Thibodaux), at Lafourche Parish Government Complex (4876 Hwy. 1, Mathews, LA), Larose Civic Center (307 East 5th Street, Larose).

Sample ballots for this election are available online at GeauxVote.com. Click here for your Voter Portal: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin

This election is a Closed primary. Please see below for who you are eligible to vote for, based on your party registration.