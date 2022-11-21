Early voting for the Open General Congressional Election is Nov. 26 – Dec. 3

December 10, 2022, is the Open General Congressional Election which is a Terrebonne and Lafourche parish-wide election.

Early Voting will be from Saturday, November November 26 to Saturday, December 3. Polls are from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and are closed on Sundays. For election day on December 10, the polls run from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There are some amendments that will be on the ballot for the upcoming election including:

CA No. 1 (ACT 279, 2022 – HB 178) requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana.

CA No. 2 (ACT 281, 2022 – SB 160) which requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Comm.

CA No. 3 (ACT 280, 2022 – SB 75) which requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Comm.

For Terrebonne Parish, there are run-offs in certain precincts for School board member District one, Allison Cressoine Gill Vs. Michael “Mike” Lagarde.

For Lafourche Parish, there will be the same amendments mentioned above (CA No. 1, CA No. 2, and CA No. 3). For Ward 10, voters will also be voting on the Veterans Memorial District (Ward 10) – .98 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.

Please note not all precincts will be able to vote for the school board member run-off. To view your sample ballot, visit geauxvote.com or pull out your smartphone to use the Geaux Vote app. Also, the Registrar of Voters will have sample ballots posted for viewing.

If you are looking for your current registration status, the Geaux Vote smartphone app will have your current registration information along with your polling location. You can also visit the Registrar of Voters Office to verify your status. Note that any change to your registration must have been done by November 19.

If mailing a ballot, requests must be made by December 6 and ballots must be returned by 4:30 p.m. on December 9.

For Terrebonne Parish, early voting is located at the Registrar of Voters Office, 8026 Main St. Suite 101 in Government Towers in Downtown Houma. For Lafourche Parish, there will be three locations: