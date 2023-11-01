Early voting in Louisiana for November election begins on Friday, Nov. 3

Bull Run Road area fire continues to blazeNovember 1, 2023
Early voting for the November 18 election begins on Friday, November 3 and goes through Saturday, November 11. The Registrar of Voters will be CLOSED on Sunday, November 5 and Friday, November 10. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Terrebonne Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Terrebonne Registrar of Voters Office (8026 Main Street, Suite 101). In Lafourche Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Lafourche Registrar of Voters Office (307 West 4th Street, Thibodaux) or at 4876 Hwy. 1, Mathews, LA.
Sample ballots for this election are available online at GeauxVote.com. Click here for your Voter Portal: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin
The following offices will be on the ballot. (Ballots will vary, depending on where you live.)
STATE/MULTIPARISH:
Secretary of State:
Gwen Collins – Greenup
Nancy Landry
Attorney General:
Lindsey Cheek
Liz Baker Murrill
Treasurer:
John Fleming
Dustin Granger
State Senator Dist 21:
Robert Allain
Henry “Bo” Lagrange
TERREBONNE:
Parish President:
Jason Bergeron
Darrin Guidry
State Representative Dist 53:
Jessica Domangue
Dirk Guidry
Council Dist 1:
Brien Pledger
Ralph Singleton, Jr
Council Dist 6:
Mike “Cuz” Prosperie
Clyde Hamner
Council Dist 8:
Kim Chauvin
Barry Soudelier
LAFOURCHE:
Council Dist 1:
DeJae Broomfield
Jerry Jones