Early voting in Louisiana for November election begins on Friday, Nov. 3

Bull Run Road area fire continues to blaze
November 1, 2023

Early voting for the November 18 election begins on Friday, November 3 and goes through Saturday, November 11. The Registrar of Voters will be CLOSED on Sunday, November 5 and Friday, November 10. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

In Terrebonne Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Terrebonne Registrar of Voters Office (8026 Main Street, Suite 101). In Lafourche Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Lafourche Registrar of Voters Office (307 West 4th Street, Thibodaux) or at 4876 Hwy. 1, Mathews, LA.

 

Sample ballots for this election are available online at GeauxVote.com. Click here for your Voter Portal: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin


 

The following offices will be on the ballot. (Ballots will vary, depending on where you live.)

 

STATE/MULTIPARISH: 

Secretary of State:
Gwen Collins – Greenup
Nancy Landry


Attorney General:
Lindsey Cheek
Liz Baker Murrill

 

Treasurer:
John Fleming
Dustin Granger

 

State Senator Dist 21:
Robert Allain
Henry “Bo” Lagrange


 

TERREBONNE: 

Parish President:
Jason Bergeron
Darrin Guidry

 

State Representative Dist 53:
Jessica Domangue
Dirk Guidry


Council Dist 1:
Brien Pledger
Ralph Singleton, Jr

Council Dist 6:
Mike “Cuz” Prosperie
Clyde Hamner

Council Dist 8:
Kim Chauvin
Barry Soudelier


 

LAFOURCHE: 

Council Dist 1:
DeJae Broomfield
Jerry Jones

 

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

November 1, 2023

Bull Run Road area fire continues to blaze

Read more