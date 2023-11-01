Early voting in Louisiana for November election begins on Friday, Nov. 3

Early voting for the November 18 election begins on Friday, November 3 and goes through Saturday, November 11. The Registrar of Voters will be CLOSED on Sunday, November 5 and Friday, November 10. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Terrebonne Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Terrebonne Registrar of Voters Office (8026 Main Street, Suite 101). In Lafourche Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Lafourche Registrar of Voters Office (307 West 4th Street, Thibodaux) or at 4876 Hwy. 1, Mathews, LA.

Sample ballots for this election are available online at GeauxVote.com. Click here for your Voter Portal: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin

The following offices will be on the ballot. (Ballots will vary, depending on where you live.)

STATE/MULTIPARISH:

Secretary of State:

Gwen Collins – Greenup

Nancy Landry

Attorney General:

Lindsey Cheek

Liz Baker Murrill

Treasurer:

John Fleming

Dustin Granger

State Senator Dist 21:

Robert Allain

Henry “Bo” Lagrange

TERREBONNE:

Parish President:

Jason Bergeron

Darrin Guidry

State Representative Dist 53:

Jessica Domangue

Dirk Guidry

Council Dist 1:

Brien Pledger

Ralph Singleton, Jr

Council Dist 6:

Mike “Cuz” Prosperie

Clyde Hamner

Council Dist 8:

Kim Chauvin

Barry Soudelier

LAFOURCHE:

Council Dist 1:

DeJae Broomfield

Jerry Jones