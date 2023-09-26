Early voting will be Saturday, September 30 through Saturday, October 7

Early voting for the primary election will run Saturday, September 30, 2023, through Saturday, October 7, 2023.

In Terrebonne Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Terrebonne Registrar of Voters Office (8026 Main Street, Suite 101). The Registrar’s Office will be open Saturday through Saturday (closed Sunday) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m for early voting.

In Lafourche Parish, voters will cast their ballot at the Lafourche Registrar of Voters Office (307 West 4th Street, Thibodaux) or at 4876 Hwy. 1, Mathews, LA.

Sample ballots for this election are available online at GeauxVote.com. Click here for your Voter Portal: https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/Home/VoterLogin

TERREBONNE PARKING NOTICE:

The parking lots surrounding Government Tower will temporarily be altered to accommodate early voting. The parking lot entrance at Gabasse Street will be closed. Voters can enter the parking lot from Barrow Street or from Main Street. The parking lot exit at Gabasse Street will remain open for traffic.

Parking closest to the Registrar’s Office will be used as handicapped parking, and the parking lot closest to St. Matthew’s will be used for early parking voting. Additional parking will be available adjacent to Government Tower. Visitors must enter the Registrar of Voters Office from the Gabasse Street entrance.