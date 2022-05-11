Earn money and build your resume with The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center

If you’re a high school junior or senior, here’s an opportunity to earn $200 while building your resume!

The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center (SLWDC) is looking for students to participate in our Youth Research Internship program. Through this internship, you will be able to gain a greater understanding of how locally sourced food travels in our community, and how supporting locally sourced food can support community resilience!

This is an opportunity to help the community understand food access, as well as build research and interview skills! You can earn $200 for attending the workshops and participating in all required activities. Eligible students must be high school juniors or seniors for the 2022-2023 school year and attend 4 workshops from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 29, June 30, July 1, and July 15, 2022 at the Waterlife Museum in downtown Houma.

Workshops will train participants to conduct interviews with local residents about hunting, fishing, trawling, vegetable gardening and foraging. Student interns will be required to recruit participants (i.e. family and friends), collect data, and share findings.

To apply, follow this link to the form: https://tinyurl.com/ SLWDCinternship

Applications are due May 30, 2022. For more information, contact Jonathan Foret at jforet@slwdc.org.