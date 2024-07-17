Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in sample from Savanne Road, Ellendale; Mosquito spraying to occur in affected areas

TPCG has been informed by our mosquito control contractor, that the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed a horse has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the Savanne Road/Ellendale area of Terrebonne Parish on July 11, 2024.

Due to the positive mosquito samples, Parish President Jason Bergeron has authorized additional mosquito spraying in the areas of Savanne Road and Ellendale. The truck mounted sprayers will operate during the evening hours beginning this evening, July 17th and continuing the Thursday, July 18th and Friday, July 19th, weather permitting.

The Parish’s mosquito control contractor, Mosquito Control Services, L.L.C., will be sending personnel into the affected areas to search for vector mosquito breeding sites and spray those sites with bacterial and/or other larvicide to control the mosquito population. If it is necessary for the mosquito contractor to enter your yard, you will be asked to sign a permission slip to allow an inspection of your yard for mosquito breeding and to apply bacterial and/or larvicide in your yard.

Residents in the affected areas will be made aware that there is a heightened potential for encephalitis infection in their neighborhood and that personal protection and yard sanitation is recommended. This will be done by distributing informative information literature within the affected area regarding East Equine Encephalitis, how to protect yourself from mosquitos and what you can do around your home to help alleviate areas that mosquitos may breed.

Residents may call Mosquito Control Services, L.L.C. at (985) 580-1629 with any questions or concerns regarding mosquito control or spraying issues.