École Pointe-au-Chien celebrates historic first day of school

On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, École Pointe-au-Chien made history by opening their doors as the first Cajun and Indian French immersion school in Louisiana, and the only French immersion school in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

“Today felt like a big success,” said Executive Director and Principal of École Pointe-au-Chien Christine Verdin. “We are beginning with a small student population, but every single one who attended school today was excited and attentive. I was in and out of classrooms all day and was amazed to see the level of participation from the students.”

École Pointe-au-Chien currently boasts an unparalleled 2-1 student-teacher ration, ensuring high quality education for all enrolled students, particularly as these students are participating in French immersion. “It was amazing to see such young kids learning French,” said Verdin. “The students were so focused on the teachers and were reciting French words back to the teachers. It is so wonderful to see them building these important language skills.” Verdin expressed that she is deeply encouraged by their first day in school and is excited to see where the rest of the school year goes.

École Pointe-au-Chien is a free public school, and they will be enrolling students throughout the entire school year. If you are interested in enrolling or transferring your student, please reach out via their email ecolepointeauchien@gmail.com. For more information, please visit École Pointe-au-Chien’s Facebook.