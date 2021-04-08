Educators invited to Free Environmental Education Workshop at Terrebonne Library

To break the cycle of litter and neglect in Louisiana, we must change people’s attitudes and behaviors. The most effective way to facilitate the change needed to improve the cleanliness and overall appearance of communities is to teach young people the importance of community and environmental stewardship.

Rocksey’s Environmental Education program is rolling into communities throughout the state to provide both formal and non-formal educators training to teach children (ages K to 5th grade) how these issues impact their home, school, and neighborhood. The program contains 11 environmental lesson plans, hands-on activities, fun worksheets, grade level student standards alignment, and supplemental resources. Topics include defining litter, timeline of trash, litter decomposition, watershed, clean water, effects on wildlife, plastics pollution, reducing, reusing, recycling, marine debris, and civic responsibility. Billie Babin, Keep Terrebonne Beautiful’s executive director will add a local perspective to the day by providing insight to litter-related issues in the parish and ways schools can be a part of the solution through education and engagement.

The free workshop will be held from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Terrebonne Parish Library 151 Library Dr. in Houma. Space is limited to the first 25 teachers to register. All teachers must register on-line at http://www.bit.ly/klbteacherworkshop or go to www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org.

Teachers attending the full workshop will receive a lesson plan manual, CEU credit and a $100 stipend. Teachers are asked to bring their own lunch and a reusable water bottle. The workshop will abide by all COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Participants will be required to wear masks and social distance. Tables and seating will be spaced 6ft. apart.

“We focus on programs that will change people’s behaviors. Teaching Louisiana’s next generation of leaders, the impact these issues have on our communities will bring about the biggest change.” explains Alma Robichaux, education consultant for Keep Louisiana Beautiful.

For more information, contact Alma Robichaux at education@keeplouisianabeautiful.org