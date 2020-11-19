Edwards issues stern warnings about continued use of mitigation measures to keep Louisiana safe

The Governor shared in today’s press conference that we will stay in Phase 3. He urged the use of mitigation measures currently in place to keep us from having to go back. If adjustments are needed, they are likely to be made on or before December 4th when the current order expires.

“It is not my intention to go all the way back to a shelter at home order,” Edwards said. “I do not have an announcement for you today. We are looking at all the data and what’s happening in other states… If we actually all did the things that we have in place in our Phase 3 order, the numbers would go down.”

Edwards stated that Louisiana is in the third surge of this pandemic. As of noon today, there have been 211,966 cases reported (+2,073 new on 27,961 tests); 6,199 deaths (+15 new) and 929 COVID-19 patients in hospitals (88 on ventilators).