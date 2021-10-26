Edwards lifts indoor mask mandate for Louisiana, except for K-12 schools; schools may however opt out

October 26, 2021
October 26, 2021

Gov. Edwards has lifted the statewide mask mandate, except for K-12 schools.

 

“After sustained improvement across the state in new cases, test positivity & hospitalizations, I will lift Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate in all settings except for K-12 schools, which may opt out as long as they continue implementing existing CDC quarantine guidance,” Edwards said.



 

The new order essentially gives school districts a choice: loosen up on either masking or quarantining rules.

 

Local governments, along with private businesses, are allowed to impose stricter guidelines than the state.



Mary Ditch
October 26, 2021

