Edwards: Mask mandate could return

Gov. Edwards today announced his continued request to individuals to mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

At this time, masks are still not mandated by the Governor in the state of Louisiana.

During the governor’s remarks, he stated he was “seriously considering” reinstating a mask mandate in Louisiana at the request of health leaders across the state.

“In light of the trends and developments, I can tell you I have received numerous requests from hospitals and healthcare organizations and other entities to reinstate a statewide mask mandate. This is something I am seriously considering,” stated Edwards.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health is reporting the total number of cases has risen to 541,679. That’s 5,313 new cases reported since yesterday.

The state also reported 31 new deaths, bring the total to 10,999.