Edwards Requests Federal Declaration of Emergency in Advance of Tropical Storm Ida

Late Thursday evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency in a letter to President Joseph R. Biden in advance of Tropical Storm Ida, which is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane late Sunday evening or Monday morning.

On Thursday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency for Tropical Storm Idea, allowing the state to begin its preparations and to assist local governments as they respond. Already 12 parishes have declared states of emergency and more are anticipated to do so.

“Unfortunately, Louisiana is forecast to get a direct, strong hit from Tropical Storm Ida, which could make landfall as a major hurricane, a category 3, which is compounded by our current fourth surge of COVID-19. This is an incredibly challenging time for our state,” Gov. Edwards said. “The time for the people of Louisiana to prepare for this strong storm is now, as portions of our state will begin seeing impacts of this storm early Sunday morning, or even late Saturday evening. The next 24 hours are incredibly critical for the state, and a statewide federal emergency declaration will go a long way in helping us respond to Ida.”

Click here to read Gov. Edwards’ letter to the President.

Yesterday, Gov. Edwards declared a state of emergency in advance of Tropical Storm Ida. Click here to read that declaration.

The Governor’s office will share updates about Tropical Storm Ida through its texting system. People may opt-in by texting IDA to 67283 and sign up for phone calls by going to Smart911.