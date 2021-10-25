Edwards to discuss mask mandate at tomorrow’s press conference

October 25, 2021
October 25, 2021

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to discuss the statewide mask mandate during tomorrow’s press conference.



 

Edwards’ deputy chief of staff Christina Stephens tweeted this morning: “There are 332 people in Louisiana hospitals with COVID, which marks a continued improvement in our fight to slow the spread. Tomorrow at 3 p.m., @LouisianaGov will brief the media on COVID and discuss his decision on the statewide mask mandate.”

 

The current statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Wednesday, Oct. 27.



