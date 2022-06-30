Eighth Annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is Underway

The eighth annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is officially underway!
Community members are encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of our drop-off locations throughout the month of July. Supplies will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The drive is coordinated by Synergy Bank and United Way for South Louisiana.
“Synergy Bank is proud to partner with United Way to once again host the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “The supplies collected can provide students with the tools they need to have a successful school year.”
While all school supply donations are appreciated, the most requested items include 24-pack of crayons, single subject spiral notebooks (college and wide rule), pencils, 3 prong pocket folders, glue sticks, pink pearl erasers, pencil colors, Kleenex, paper towels, Loose leaf paper (wide and college rule), 1-inch binders, backpacks, and expo markers.
“The last two years have placed a great strain on families in our community,” said United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos. “Pack the Bus School Supply Drive will help provide necessary school supplies for children who need them most.”
Bring your new school supply donation to any of the following locations.
Terrebonne Parish
Lafourche Parish
Visit www.synergybank.com/packthebus for an updated list of drop off locations, as well as most needed school supply items and contact information if you know of a student in need of school supplies.