Eighth Annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is Underway

The eighth annual Pack the Bus School Supply Drive is officially underway!

Community members are encouraged to bring a new school supply donation to any of our drop-off locations throughout the month of July. Supplies will be distributed to children in need throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. The drive is coordinated by Synergy Bank and United Way for South Louisiana.

“Synergy Bank is proud to partner with United Way to once again host the Pack the Bus School Supply Drive,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “The supplies collected can provide students with the tools they need to have a successful school year.”

While all school supply donations are appreciated, the most requested items include 24-pack of crayons, single subject spiral notebooks (college and wide rule), pencils, 3 prong pocket folders, glue sticks, pink pearl erasers, pencil colors, Kleenex, paper towels, Loose leaf paper (wide and college rule), 1-inch binders, backpacks, and expo markers.

“The last two years have placed a great strain on families in our community,” said United Way Executive Director Alina Merlos. “Pack the Bus School Supply Drive will help provide necessary school supplies for children who need them most.”

Bring your new school supply donation to any of the following locations.

Terrebonne Parish

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 3034 Barrow St. | Houma

First Franklin Financial of Houma – 209 Bayou Gardens Blvd. Suite I | Houma

Hebert Allstate Insurance Agency – 854 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma

mPower Yoga – 308 Church St. | Downtown Houma

New Rising Sun Baptist Church – Church 230 St. Charles St. | Houma

Paisley Park – 6861 West Park Ave. | Houma

Raising Cane’s – 1723 Martin Luther King Blvd | Houma

Raising Cane’s – 945 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma

South Louisiana Bank – 1362 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma

South Louisiana Bank – 1308 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma

Synergy Bank – 919 Grand Caillou Rd. | East Houma

Synergy Bank – 3855 West Park Ave. | Gray

Synergy Bank – 210 Synergy Center Blvd. | Houma

Synergy Bank – 1036 West Tunnel Blvd. | Houma

Terrebonne General Health System – 8166 Main St. | Houma

Unitech Training Academy – 6007 West Park Ave. | Houma

Valley Supply Company – 1000 Barataria Ave. | Houma

Lafourche Parish

Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse – 120 Laura Dr. | Thibodaux

Break The Trend Boutique – 306 Jackson St. | Thibodaux

Crab Trap Crossfit – 703 Plantation Rd. | Thibodaux

Greater Lafourche Port Commission – 16829 East Main St. | Cut Off

Lafourche Parish Library – 315 Saint Mary St. | Thibodaux

Lafourche Parish Library – 720 Crescent Ave | Lockport

Raising Cane’s – 301 North Canal Blvd. | Thibodaux

Synergy Bank – 1070 South Acadia Rd. | Thibodaux

Synergy Bank – 209 East Bayou Rd. | Thibodaux

Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce – 318 East Bayou Rd. | Thibodaux

Visit www.synergybank.com/packthebus for an updated list of drop off locations, as well as most needed school supply items and contact information if you know of a student in need of school supplies.