Elderly man killed in Lafourche Parish crash

Shortly before 12:00 pm on Sunday, Troopers with Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on LA 1 at Romy Drive. The crash ultimately took the life of 90-year-old Sidney Savoie of Lockport.

The preliminary investigation revealed 82-year-old Emelie Savoie of Lockport was traveling east on Romy Drive in a 2001 Chevrolet Malibu. She reached the intersection with LA 1 and stopped for a stop sign. For reasons still under investigation, she began making a left turn onto LA 1 in front of a southbound 2012 Ford Explorer. The driver of the Explorer steered to the left in an attempt to avoid the collision, but was unable to.

Emelie Savoie suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Sidney Savoie, her front seat passenger, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Explorer sustained minor injuries and was treated at an area hospital.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in the crash; however, a toxicology report is pending on the part of both drivers. All three occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Troop C has investigated 28 fatal crashes resulting in 30 deaths in 2020.