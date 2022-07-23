Election 2022: See who qualified for local offices for Nov. 8 election

Qualifying for the November 8 Open Congressional Primary election was held from Wednesday, July 20 through Friday, July 22. The following candidates will be running for local office:

MULTI-PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D

Tanner Magee (R)

Steven Miller (R)

Associate Justice Supreme Court, 6th Supreme Court District:

John L. Weimer (No Party)

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division B

Mitchell “Mitch” Theriot (R)

TERREBONNE:

School Board District 1:

Allison Cressoine Gill (R)

Michael “Mike” Lagarde (D)

Roosevelt “Rosey” Thomas (D)

School Board District 2:

Alicia Louise Dove (I)

Gregory “Dut” Harding (D)

School Board District 3:

Shari Champagne (R)

Matthew J. Ford (R)

School Board District 4:

Jax Badeaux (R)

“Debi” Benoit (R)

School Board District 5

George Crowdus Jr. (R)

Wanda Ruffin-Triggs (I)

School Board District 6:

Clyde F. Hamner (R)

Pamela “Pam” Mayet (No Party)

School Board District 7:

Roger Dale Dehart (R)

School Board District 8:

Ernest Charles Brown Sr. (D)

MayBelle Trahan (R)

School Board District 9:

Dane Voisin (R)

Constable Justice of the Peace Ward 2:

Charlton Rozands Jr. (R)

LAFOURCHE:

District Judge 17th Judicial District Court, Division A:

Heather M. Hendrix (R)

Rebecca Robichaux (R)

School Board District 1

Cheryl “Chuck” Thomas (D)

Myron Wright (No Party)

School Board District 2

Dennis J. Guillot (R)

School Board District 3

Christine “Tina” Naquin Babin (No Party)

School Board District 4

Shannah Ellender-Yuratich (R)

Marian B. Fertitta (R)

Brett Smith (I)

School Board District 5

Guy Campbell Sr. (D)

Clyde “Joey” Duplantis III (R)

School Board District 6

Valerie Bourgeois (R)

School Board District 7

Jamie Malbrough (R)

Claude Richardel (No Party)

School Board District 8

Leslie Gros Wells (R)

School Board District 9

Allie Melancon Bellanger (I)

BuffyLynn Charpentier (R)

Mayor City of Thibodaux

Kevin Clement (R)

“Sandy” Holloway (R)

Mayor Town of Lockport

Gary Acosta (I)

Mark Bergeron (R)

Ernest Boudreaux (R)

Barry Plaisance (R)

Edward “Ed” Reinhardt (R)

Councilman at Large Seat D, City of Thibodaux

Michael “Mike” Naquin (R)

Councilman at Large Seat E, City of Thibodaux

Chad J. Mire (No Party)

Councilman District A, City of Thibodaux

Monique Crochet (R)

Councilman District B, City of Thibodaux

“Gene” Richard (R)

Councilman District C, City of Thibodaux

Constance Thompson Johnson (D)

Varick Taylor (No Party)