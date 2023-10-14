ELECTION 2023: Constitutional Amendment Results

Election 2023: State Senate District 2, 19, 20, 21 ResultsOctober 14, 2023
Here are the official results for Constitutional Amendments numbers one, two, three, and four, from the 2023 Election on Saturday, October 14, 2023.
- CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT No. 1: (ACT 200, 2023 – HB 311) — Prohibits the use of private funds in the administration of elections.
- PASS 73%
- CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT No. 2: (ACT 30, 2023 – SB 63) — Provides that the freedom of worship is a fundamental right worthy of the highest protection.
- PASS 79%
- CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT No. 3: (ACT 107, 2023 – HB 47) — Dedicates certain payments to be applied to the state retirement system unfunded accrued liability.
- PASS 56%
- CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT No. 4: (ACT 48, 2023 – HB 46) — Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations.
- PASS 66%