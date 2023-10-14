ELECTION 2023: Constitutional Amendment Results

Here are the official results for Constitutional Amendments numbers one, two, three, and four, from the 2023 Election on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT No. 1: (ACT 200, 2023 – HB 311) — Prohibits the use of private funds in the administration of elections. PASS 73%

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT No. 2: (ACT 30, 2023 – SB 63) — Provides that the freedom of worship is a fundamental right worthy of the highest protection. PASS 79%

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT No. 3: (ACT 107, 2023 – HB 47) — Dedicates certain payments to be applied to the state retirement system unfunded accrued liability. PASS 56%

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT No. 4: (ACT 48, 2023 – HB 46) — Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations. PASS 66%

