Election 2023: Lafourche Parish Results

The Lafourche Parish Election results are as follows:
- Assessor
- Robert Theriot (REP) 33% (6,831 votes)
- Wendy L. Thibodeaux (NOPTY) 67% (13,635 votes)
- Council Member — District 1
- Runoff between:
- DeJae Broomfield (NOPTY) 37% (501 votes)
- Jerry Jones (DEM) 41% (561 votes)
- Runoff between:
- The other candidates received:
- Ralphon Triggs (DEM) 4% (55 votes)
- Jimmie Wilson (NOPTY) 18% (241 votes)
- Council Member — District 4
- “Tommy” Lasseigne (REP) 30% (870 votes)
- Aaron “Bo” Melvin (REP) 70% (1,992 votes)
- Council Member — District 5
- “Greg” Johnson (NOPTY) 23% (397 votes)
- James “Jim” Wendell (NOPTY) 77% (1,338 votes)
- Council Member — District 6
- Terry Arabie (REP) 54% (1,227 votes)
- Shane Bond (NOPTY) 3% (63 votes)
- Jeremy “Buckshot” Breaux (NOPTY) 28% (646 votes)
- Torrance “Pete” Hampton, Sr. (DEM) 15% (353 votes)
- Council Member — District 7
- Armand “Noonie” Autin (REP) 68% (1,615 votes)
- Barry Zeringue (REP) 32% (746 votes)
- Council Member — District 8
- Marvin “Rabbit” Burd, Jr. (REP) 10% (224 votes)
- “D’Lynn” Chiasson (REP) 51% (1,166 votes)
- Carlton Guidry (REP) 23% (459 votes) 24% (537 votes)
- Devin Lewis (IND) 15% (339 votes)
- Council Member — District 9
- Jake Cheramie (REP) 32% (628 votes)
- Daniel Lorraine (IND) 68% (1,344 votes)
- CA No. 1 (ACT 200, 2023 – HB 311) — Prohibits the use of private funds in the administration of elections.
- Yes- 77% (15,576 votes)
- No-23% (4,535 votes)
- CA No. 2 (ACT 30, 2023 – SB 63) — Provides that the freedom of worship is a fundamental right worthy of the highest protection.
- Yes- 81% (16,272 votes)
- No- 19% (3,936 votes)
- CA No. 3 (ACT 107, 2023 – HB 47) — Dedicates certain payments to be applied to the state retirement system unfunded accrued liability.
- Yes- 56% (11,133 votes)
- No-44% (8,791 votes)
- CA No. 4 (ACT 48, 2023 – HB 46) — Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations.
- Yes- 69% (13,814 votes)
- No- 31% (6,172 votes)
- Central Lafourche Ambulance Service Dist. — 8 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.
- Yes- 72% (4,082 votes)
- No- 28% (1,616)
