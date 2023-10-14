Election 2023: Lafourche Parish Results

Domangue, Guidry in runoff for State Representative District 53
October 14, 2023
Election 2023: Terrebonne Parish-Wide Results
October 14, 2023
The Lafourche Parish Election results are as follows:
  • Assessor
    • Robert Theriot (REP) 33% (6,831 votes)
    • Wendy L. Thibodeaux (NOPTY) 67% (13,635 votes)
  • Council Member — District 1
    • Runoff between:
      • DeJae Broomfield (NOPTY) 37% (501 votes)
      • Jerry Jones (DEM) 41% (561 votes)
  • The other candidates received:
      • Ralphon Triggs (DEM) 4% (55 votes)
      • Jimmie Wilson (NOPTY) 18% (241 votes)
  • Council Member — District 4
    • “Tommy” Lasseigne (REP) 30% (870 votes)
    • Aaron “Bo” Melvin (REP) 70% (1,992 votes)
  • Council Member — District 5
    • “Greg” Johnson (NOPTY) 23% (397 votes)
    • James “Jim” Wendell (NOPTY) 77% (1,338 votes)
  • Council Member — District 6
    • Terry Arabie (REP) 54% (1,227 votes)
    • Shane Bond (NOPTY) 3% (63 votes)
    • Jeremy “Buckshot” Breaux (NOPTY) 28% (646 votes)
    • Torrance “Pete” Hampton, Sr. (DEM) 15% (353 votes)
  • Council Member — District 7
    • Armand “Noonie” Autin (REP) 68% (1,615 votes)
    • Barry Zeringue (REP) 32% (746 votes)
  • Council Member — District 8
    • Marvin “Rabbit” Burd, Jr. (REP) 10% (224 votes)
    • “D’Lynn” Chiasson (REP) 51% (1,166 votes)
    • Carlton Guidry (REP) 23% (459 votes) 24% (537 votes)
    • Devin Lewis (IND) 15% (339 votes)
  • Council Member — District 9
    • Jake Cheramie (REP) 32% (628 votes)
    • Daniel Lorraine (IND) 68% (1,344 votes)
  • CA No. 1 (ACT 200, 2023 – HB 311) — Prohibits the use of private funds in the administration of elections.
    • Yes- 77% (15,576 votes)
    • No-23% (4,535 votes)
  • CA No. 2 (ACT 30, 2023 – SB 63) — Provides that the freedom of worship is a fundamental right worthy of the highest protection.
    • Yes- 81% (16,272 votes)
    • No- 19% (3,936 votes)
  • CA No. 3 (ACT 107, 2023 – HB 47) — Dedicates certain payments to be applied to the state retirement system unfunded accrued liability.
    • Yes- 56% (11,133 votes)
    • No-44% (8,791 votes)
  • CA No. 4 (ACT 48, 2023 – HB 46) — Restricts ad valorem tax exemptions for certain nonprofit organizations.
    • Yes- 69% (13,814 votes)
    • No- 31% (6,172 votes)
  • Central Lafourche Ambulance Service Dist. — 8 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs.
      • Yes- 72% (4,082 votes)
      • No- 28% (1,616)

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

October 14, 2023

Election 2023: State Senate District 2, 19, 20, 21 Results

Read more