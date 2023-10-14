Election 2023: State Senate District 2, 19, 20, 21 Results

October 14, 2023

The State Senate results are as follows:

  • State Senator — 2nd Senatorial District
    • “Chris” Delpit (REP) 32% (9,463 votes)
    • Edward “Ed” Price (DEM) 68% (19,906 votes)
  • State Senator — 19th Senatorial District 
    • Marilyn Bellock (DEM) 31% (8,791 votes)
    • Gregory A. Miller (REP) 69% (19,416 votes)
  • State Senator — 20th Senatorial District 
    • “Dave” Carskadon (REP) 12% (3,014 votes)
    • Michael “Big Mike” Fesi (REP) 88% (21,366 votes)
  • State Senator — 21st Senatorial District 
    • Runoff between:
      • Robert Allain (REP) 44% (10,815 votes)
      • Henry “Bo” LaGrange (REP) 31% (7,745 votes)
    • The other candidate received:
      • Stephen Swiber (REP) 25% (6,138 votes)

