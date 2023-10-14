Election 2023: State Senate District 2, 19, 20, 21 Results

Election 2023: Terrebonne Parish-Wide ResultsOctober 14, 2023
The State Senate results are as follows:
- State Senator — 2nd Senatorial District
- “Chris” Delpit (REP) 32% (9,463 votes)
- Edward “Ed” Price (DEM) 68% (19,906 votes)
- State Senator — 19th Senatorial District
- Marilyn Bellock (DEM) 31% (8,791 votes)
- Gregory A. Miller (REP) 69% (19,416 votes)
- State Senator — 20th Senatorial District
- “Dave” Carskadon (REP) 12% (3,014 votes)
- Michael “Big Mike” Fesi (REP) 88% (21,366 votes)
- State Senator — 21st Senatorial District
- Runoff between:
- Robert Allain (REP) 44% (10,815 votes)
- Henry “Bo” LaGrange (REP) 31% (7,745 votes)
- The other candidate received:
- Stephen Swiber (REP) 25% (6,138 votes)
- Runoff between: