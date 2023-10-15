Election 2023: Statewide Results

ELECTION 2023: Constitutional Amendment ResultsOctober 15, 2023
Here are the results in our statewide elections:
Governor: Jeff Landry has been elected Governor of the State of Louisiana with the majority of the vote. There will be no runoff.
Benjamin Barnes (IND) 0%
Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel (REP) 0%
Daniel M. “Danny” Cole (DEM) 3%
Xavier Ellis (REP) 0%
“Keitron” Gagnon (NOPTY) 0%
Sharon W. Hewitt (REP) 2%
Jeffery Istre (IND) 0%
“Xan” John (REP) 0%
“Jeff” Landry (REP) 52% – 547,828 votes
Hunter Lundy (IND) 5%
Richard Nelson (REP) 0%
John Schroder (REP) 5%
Frank Scurlock (IND) 0%
Stephen “Wags” Waguespack (REP) 6%
Shawn D. Wilson (DEM) 26%
Voter Turnout was 35.8%.
Lieutenant Governor: “Billy” Nungesser was reelected as Lieutenant Governor, receiving 66% of the vote. There will be no runoff.
Elbert Guillory (REP) 6%
“Tami” Hotard (REP) 5%
Willie Jones (DEM) 20%
“Billy” Nungesser (REP) 66%
Bruce Payton (IND) 2%
Gary Rispone (NOPTY) 1%
Voter turnout was 34.9%.
Secretary of State: There will a runoff between Nancy Landry and “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, who both received 19% of the vote.
“Gwen” Collins-Greenup (DEM) 19%
“Mike” Francis (REP) 18%
Amanda “Smith” Jennings (OTHER) 1%
Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP) 10%
Nancy Landry (REP) 19%
Arthur A. Morrell (DEM) 11%
Clay Schexnayder (REP) 15%
Brandon Trosclair (REP) 6%
Voter turnout was 34.4%.
Treasurer: There will be a runoff between John Fleming (44%) and Dustin Granger (32%).
Scott McKnight received 24% of the vote. Voter turnout was 33.8%
Attorney General: There will be a runoff between “Liz” Baker Murrill (45%) and Lindsey Cheek (23%).
Lindsey Cheek (DEM) 23%
“Marty” Maley (REP) 7%
“Liz” Baker Murrill (REP) 45%
John Stefanski (REP) 17%
Perry Walker Terrebonne (DEM) 7%
Voter turnout was 34.5%.