Election 2023: Statewide Results

Here are the results in our statewide elections:

Governor: Jeff Landry has been elected Governor of the State of Louisiana with the majority of the vote. There will be no runoff.

Benjamin Barnes (IND) 0%

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel (REP) 0%

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole (DEM) 3%

Xavier Ellis (REP) 0%

“Keitron” Gagnon (NOPTY) 0%

Sharon W. Hewitt (REP) 2%

Jeffery Istre (IND) 0%

“Xan” John (REP) 0%

“Jeff” Landry (REP) 52% – 547,828 votes

Hunter Lundy (IND) 5%

Richard Nelson (REP) 0%

John Schroder (REP) 5%

Frank Scurlock (IND) 0%

Stephen “Wags” Waguespack (REP) 6%

Shawn D. Wilson (DEM) 26%

Voter Turnout was 35.8%.

Lieutenant Governor: “Billy” Nungesser was reelected as Lieutenant Governor, receiving 66% of the vote. There will be no runoff.

Elbert Guillory (REP) 6%

“Tami” Hotard (REP) 5%

Willie Jones (DEM) 20%

“Billy” Nungesser (REP) 66%

Bruce Payton (IND) 2%

Gary Rispone (NOPTY) 1%

Voter turnout was 34.9%.

Secretary of State: There will a runoff between Nancy Landry and “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, who both received 19% of the vote.

“Gwen” Collins-Greenup (DEM) 19%

“Mike” Francis (REP) 18%

Amanda “Smith” Jennings (OTHER) 1%

Thomas J. Kennedy III (REP) 10%

Nancy Landry (REP) 19%

Arthur A. Morrell (DEM) 11%

Clay Schexnayder (REP) 15%

Brandon Trosclair (REP) 6%

Voter turnout was 34.4%.

Treasurer: There will be a runoff between John Fleming (44%) and Dustin Granger (32%).

Scott McKnight received 24% of the vote. Voter turnout was 33.8%

Attorney General: There will be a runoff between “Liz” Baker Murrill (45%) and Lindsey Cheek (23%).

Lindsey Cheek (DEM) 23%

“Marty” Maley (REP) 7%

“Liz” Baker Murrill (REP) 45%

John Stefanski (REP) 17%

Perry Walker Terrebonne (DEM) 7%

Voter turnout was 34.5%.