Election 2023: Terrebonne Parish-Wide Results

October 14, 2023
October 14, 2023

Here are the results from Terrebonne Parish:

 

Terrebonne Parish had six Council seats up for election tonight. The results are as follows:

 

District 1


Brien Pledger and Ralph Singleton will be in a runoff. 

Pledger received 41% (504 votes). Singleton received 32% (395 votes). Lewis received 26% (317 votes). 

Turnout was 21.9%


 

District 3

“CJ” Voisin has defeated incumbent Gerald Michel. 

Voisin received 58% (1,198 votes). Michel received 42% (885 votes) 


Turnout was 31.2%

 

District 6

Clyde Hamner and “Mike Cuz” Prosperie will be in a runoff. 


Hamner received 42% (1,788 votes). Prosperie received 30% (1,274 votes). Robichaux received 18% (758 votes). Hornsby received 11% (468 votes). 

Turnout was 48.6%

 

District 7


Danny Babin received 58% of the vote (1,606) and has won. 

Daisy received 27% (736 votes). Naquin received 15% (416 votes) 

Turnout was 37.3%


 

District 8 

Kim Chauvin and Barry “Soudie” Soudelier will be in a runoff. 

Chauvin received 39% (870 votes). Soudelier received 34% (761 votes). Fanguy received 22% (485 votes). Farkas received 6% (125 votes). 


Turnout was 32.5%

 

District 9

Steve Trosclair received 51% of the vote (1,187) and has won. 


Bergeron received 39% (904 votes). Blanchard received 7% (154 votes). Naquin received 4% (91 votes)

Turnout was 34.2%

 

Terrebonne Parish elected a Coroner as well. Patrick Walker received 51% (10,544 votes)


Schwab received 33% (6,897 votes). Ledoux received 16% (3,232 votes). 

 

Terrebonne Parish also passed the Parishwide Proposition for a 1 mil Rededication by 59%.

 

Also within Terrebonne Parish: 


 

Road Lighting District No. 7 — 6.22 Mills Renewal – PC – 10 Yrs. – Passed 68%

Recreation District No. 8 — 9 Mills Renewal – BOC – 10 Yrs. – Passed 57%

