Elevated portion of Hwy 1 open to normal operations

ELEVATED HWY 1 BACK OPEN TO NORMAL OPERATIONS

Port Fourchon Harbor Police reported that the accident is cleared and elevated Hwy 1 is back open to normal operations.

7:40 a.m. – Original story:

ROAD BLOCKAGE ON ELEVATED HWY 1 NEAR TOLL BOOTH; EXPECT DELAYS

Port Fourchon Harbor Police are on scene of a single vehicle accident located on elevated Hwy 1 near the toll booth. Harbor Police are working to open the roadway as soon as possible. Expect delays in this area for the next few hours until the accident is cleared from the roadway.