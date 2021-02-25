Elevated portion of Hwy 1 open to normal operations

Terrebonne surpasses 200 COVID-19 deaths; state reports 779 new cases
February 25, 2021
Experience the “bayou life” at new bed and breakfast in Lockport
February 25, 2021

 ELEVATED HWY 1 BACK OPEN TO NORMAL OPERATIONS

Port Fourchon Harbor Police reported that the accident is cleared and elevated Hwy 1 is back open to normal operations.



 

 

7:40 a.m. – Original story: 

ROAD BLOCKAGE ON ELEVATED HWY 1 NEAR TOLL BOOTH; EXPECT DELAYS

Port Fourchon Harbor Police are on scene of a single vehicle accident located on elevated Hwy 1 near the toll booth.  Harbor Police are working to open the roadway as soon as possible. Expect delays in this area for the next few hours until the accident is cleared from the roadway.

 


Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

February 25, 2021

HPD: Officer kills dog that attacked mail carrier

Read more