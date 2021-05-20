Elmer’s Island Refuge Shuttle Service to Begin Daily Operations Memorial Day Weekend

The beach shuttle at Elmer’s Island will begin daily operations starting Memorial Day weekend, running from open to close (sunrise to sunset) every day through Labor Day.

The shuttle can transport up to 5 passengers and gear from the parking area at Elmer’s Island beach to 2 miles east, towards Caminada Pass. The parking area is located at the end of Elmer’s Island access road, 1.5 miles south of Hwy. 1. The shuttle is free of charge to the public.

Road repairs and several other projects have been completed to restore the area and to improve recreational access to the refuge. LDWF has installed culverts in four separate areas, built kayak launches off the access road, contracted trash removal services, and built an observation deck to provide a space for birding and other non-consumptive activities.

Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge features saltwater marsh, coastal dunes, and beaches. The refuge property includes a tidal zone, natural and restored dunes, and an expanse of open area leading to a back bay, which is surrounded by mangrove and saltwater marsh habitat. LDWF manages the refuge with several goals in mind, including providing access for recreation and educational opportunities, researching the natural resources on the refuge, and restoring and protecting the refuge’s species and habitat.

For more information about Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge visit https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/elmers-island.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is charged with managing and protecting Louisiana’s abundant natural resources. LDWF receives no state general funding and depends on license sales as a major funding source. Help us protect your hunting and fishing heritage while preserving habitat, wildlife, and aquatic resources by purchasing your license at www.wlf.la.gov. To receive email or text alerts, signup here.