Elmer’s Island Refuge to Reopen Soon

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will reopen Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge on Friday, February 4, 2022. The refuge has been closed since September 2021, due to the severe damage caused by Hurricane Ida. The access road to Elmer’s Island beach has been repaired, along with other damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge features saltwater marsh, coastal dunes, and beaches. The refuge property includes a tidal zone, natural and restored dunes, and an expanse of open area leading to a back bay, which is surrounded by mangrove and saltwater marsh habitat. LDWF manages the refuge with several goals in mind, including providing access for recreation and educational opportunities, researching the natural resources on the refuge, and restoring and protecting the refuge species and habitat.

For more information about Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge visit https://www.wlf. louisiana.gov/page/elmers- island.