People impacted by Hurricane Ida and who are uninsured can get their prescriptions free of charge. The Emergency Prescription Assistance Program (EPAP) is part of the federal government’s disaster response approach. Run by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, EPAP is designed to assist people without health insurance in a federally-identified disaster area with replacing prescription drugs, vaccinations, medical supplies and other equipment that they need.

For those patients with insurance, the pharmacies will bill the person’s insurance provider.

People who live within the parishes of the defined Louisiana disaster area, and do NOT have any form of prescription insurance, should call the EPAP enrollment hotline at 1-855-793-7470. You will be asked to provide information to enroll in the EPAP and receive no-cost services outlined above.

For more information on EPAP, please access https://www.phe.gov/Preparedness/planning/epap/Pages/default.aspx on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Pharmacies across Louisiana are open and able to help meet the needs of residents, including in South Central Louisiana (LDH Region 3). In addition to all Walmart stores being open and able to dispense medications, the following pharmacies have notified LDH they are operational in Region 3:

St. James Parish

Gem Drugs Gramercy, 1635 LA-3125, Gramercy

St. John the Baptist

Gem Drugs Reserve,139 Central Ave., Reserve

St. Mary Parish

Baldwin Drugs, 702 Main St., Baldwin

Cashway Pharmacy of Franklin, 1419 Hospital Ave., Franklin

Lafourche Parish

Bayou Drug Store, 1615 St. Mary St., Suite F, Thibodaux

D&M Pharmacy, 1772 Canal Blvd., Thibodaux

Willow Bark Pharmacy #2, 606 LA-20, Thibodaux

Terrebonne Parish

Broadmoor Drug Center, 6096 W. Park Ave., Houma

Haydel’s Drug Store #2, 831 Grand Caillou Road, Houma

Lloyd’s Remedies, 3696 W. Main St., Gray

Total Pharmacy Services, 7806 W. Park Ave., Houma

Willow Bark Pharmacy, 2138 Bayou Blue Road, Houma

Haydel’s Drug Store #3, LA-311 #100, Houma

Wolfe’s Pharmacy, 5458 LA-56, Chauvin

A list of open Walgreens stores in Louisiana (as of September 14, 2021) can be viewed here.