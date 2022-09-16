Emergency Roadwork on LA 1 in GM Due to Broken Water Line; Expect Traffic Delays

Please be advised that there is a broken water main buckling a portion of LA 1 in the area of Allied Shipyard in Golden Meadow.

Traffic is reduced to one lane, with potential road closure while emergency repairs take place. The Lafourche Parish Water District anticipates several hours’ work to complete repairs. Expect delays in this area until emergency repairs are completed.

Thank you for your patience during this work. We will send out a notice when the water line and roadway repairs are complete.