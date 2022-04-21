Employer forum encourages giving previous offenders a second chance

In honor of Second Chance Month, Fletcher Technical Community College is hosting a forum and job fair encouraging employers to give citizens with prior criminal charges a second chance by offering employment.

The Dollars and Sense of Second Chance Hiring: Louisiana Employer Engagement Forum will take place at Fletcher Technical Community College, on April 26, from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Topics of discussion include resources and incentives of second chance hiring through federal tax credits, free bonding programs, on-the-job training funding opportunities, and other employer resources as you connect and engage with public agencies and non-profits already making successful reentry a reality in Louisiana and the Bayou Region. Business owners, hiring managers and those with criminal backgrounds are strongly encouraged to attend.

The forum is joint effort by Join Right On Crime, the Bayou Region LA-PRI ReEntry Committee, Louisiana Department of Corrections, and Louisiana Workforce Development for an Important Conversation about Second Chance Hiring.

