UPDATE: CHILD FOUND – Endangered/Missing Child Advisory

UPDATE: Elyk Brown has been located unharmed. Detectives are still looking for 39-year-old Luke Brown. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911.

Original story:

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 4-year-old child last seen on Saturday, April 3, 2021, on Highway 1 in Raceland, LA. The child was last seen with his non-custodial father, Luke Brown, and is believed to be in imminent danger.

Elyk Brown is a 4-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3’ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. He was wearing a red shirt, gray shorts and blue sneakers that light up.

Luke Brown is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Luke Brown is a 39-year-old white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’11” tall and weighs about 175 pounds. He is possibly driving a 2008 black Cadillac bearing Louisiana license plate 653EGC. The license plate displayed is a switched plate that is possibly displayed upside down on the vehicle.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of these subjects should immediately contact the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-532-4200 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.