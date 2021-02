With temperatures again dropping below freezing, Louisiana faces the potential for rolling blackouts due to demand on electricity.

These are extreme conditions creating high demand for electricity over the next few days. A “conserve energy request” has again been issued, asking our state to reduce our usage from 5 p.m. to midnight this evening. Some ways customers can help conserve energy through this period:

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees.

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.

Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.

Locally, both Entergy and SLECA have requested customers help conserve energy.