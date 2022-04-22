English as Second Language course returning to Terrebonne Parish Library

April 22, 2022
April 22, 2022

If you’re interested in improving your English, Terrebonne Parish Library is offering an English as Second Language course at the main branch library, beginning Thursday, April 28.



The monthly ESL course will teach English language to non-native speakers by improving their skills in reading, writing, speaking, and verbal language comprehension. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, located at 151 Library Drive .

Those interested in registering by can call 985-876-5861 or by email rachel@mytpl.org. For more information, or visit TPL on Facebook.



