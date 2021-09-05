Entergy 09/04 Terrebonne Update: 100 additional linemen coming

Below is the Entergy update for Terrebonne Parish as of 5 pm on 9/4:

We have 100 additional linemen coming tomorrow morning. That will give us a total of 300 linemen for this area.

Damage assessment is 99.99% complete. We have one residential customer to assess. That will require a boat ride. We are coordinating that with the customer. All total, we have 3,498 broken poles, 3,758 downed spans of wire, & 3,724 pieces of damaged equipment.

Today, we repaired 50 poles out of the Southland Substation towards Hwy 311. We have repaired 15 poles along the water plant feed. The water plant feed will be completely repaired by the end of today. Once the transmission feed to the substation is energized, we will be prepared to energize the water plant.

We are working with Mitch Marmande of the Levee District to clear a downed pole near the Humble Canal Floodgate. That will be completed tomorrow.

Tomorrow, we plan to continue working on the feeders out of the Terrebonne, Southland, & Coteau Substations.

At this point, we still expect the Transmission lines in this area to be energized on 9/8. We expect restoration to customers by 9/29. There will be some customers restored before that time.