Entergy: 48% of Lafourche Parish Customers are now Energized

Lafourche Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29

As of 8 a.m. September 15, there are 22,798 customers (52%) that remain without power.

While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority of 90% of customers, they have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. they expect to continue this focus while we expand to residential areas and restore power to the parish. The area suffered massive damage, and the electric network in southern portions of the parish will have to be completely rebuilt. These areas, including Golden Meadow and areas south of Golden Meadow, may experience outages that extend beyond September 29.

They are currently evaluating alternate solutions to be able to safely provide power as quickly as possible. They have cleared the majority of LA 1 to open heavy haul routes to allow for equipment to be transported through the area of Port Fourchon. Critical customers restored include Thibodeaux Regional Hospital, St. Anne Hospital, City of Thibodaux Water Plant, Lafourche Water District in Lockport, Nicholls State University, Rouse’s, Lafourche High School, Lafourche Government, Wal-Mart, Lafourche 911, Raceland Elementary, Raceland Middle School, and downtown Thibodaux. Also restored, are the main lines off of Rienzi, Ridgefield, Tiger Dr, Hwy 308, Abby Road, and the South Acadia Substation.

The majority of customers in the Raceland and Matthews communities and Lockport Heights that can take power have been restored. Crews are continuing to work in the Valentine, Lockport, LaRose, and Cut Off communities. They have energized eight feeders in this area out of the Lockport and Raceland Substations. Over the next several days, they will continue to pick up blocks of customers in the Central Lafourche community.

They also have crews working the Lockport, Golden Meadow/Galliano, and Cut Off areas and on Highway 308 to Lafourche Crossing and South to the water plant. Concurrently, they will be working to restore power north of Highway 90 on LA 1 and 308 moving towards the community of St. Charles and south of Highway 90 on LA 1 and 308 moving towards the community of Lockport