ENTERGY 8 a.m. update for Friday, September 10:

Entergy continues to bring in additional linemen every day which means more manpower will allow them to work power areas faster. If your subdivision/street is not mentioned, they said they either did not receive information about it, or they have not reached you yet. They urge people to try to stay off of the roads unless absolutely necessary due to heavy traffic causing delays in power restoration.

Tomorrow, the parish will see an additional 600 linemen where they will be focused on the Chauvin & Montegut Substations.

Work Progress:

The City of Houma Substation was energized with Transmission voltage yesterday evening. They were able to energize the majority of the Bayou Gardens Subdivision and the surrounding area. They were also able to energize most of Simmons Dr., Payne St., Grand Caillou (from Howard Ave. to Sylvia St.), E. Tunnel (from Odette to Plant Rd.), & Howard St. (from Payne to Brittany St.).

As of this time, they have restored power to 2,731 customers. That’s almost 1% of the customers in Terrebonne Parish. Yesterday, they repaired 227 poles, 385 spans of down wire, & 199 other pieces of damaged equipment. To date, they have repaired a total of 578 poles (16%), 935 spans of down wire (25%), & 632 pieces of damaged equipment (17%).

Below are the areas where they are continuing to work:

– Cascade Substation: Serving W. Park Rd. between Cascade Dr. and Douglas Dr. This includes the Broadmoor Heights, Woodburn, Colonial Acres, Cadiere Park Heights, Westview Dr., & Deroche Estates neighborhoods. This also serves W. Main St. Charles St. and Buquet St.

– Coteau Substation: Serving Country Dr., Bayou Blue Rd., S Hollywood Rd., McKnight St., Leboeur St., & Estate Dr.

– Houma Substation: Serving parts of Grand Calliou Rd, Acadiana Dr., Laban Ave, Industrial Blvd, Texas Gulf Rd., Bayou Terrebonne, South Terrebonne Estates, Friendswood Place, La Terre, Lafayette Woods, Ellender St., Morris St, Cleveland St, Grande St, Carolyn Ave, Mary Ann Ave, Afton St., Richmond Ave, Jean Ellen Ave, Moffet Rd, Cummins Rd, Roberta Grove Rd, Prospect Blvd, Banks Ave, and E Main (between East St. & Aviation Rd).

– Southland Substation: Serving W. Main St. between Ziegler Ave and Hwy 90. This includes Greenfire, Bon Villa, & Buquet Subdivisions.

Terrebonne Substation: Serving the Bayou Gardens, Broadmoor, Willamsburg, & Southern Estates neighborhoods. This also serves down parts of St. Louis Canal Rd. as well as W. Park from Coteau Rd. to Waterplant Rd.

Shriever Substation: Serving Fletcher Community College, Weatherford Dr., & Hwy 311 from Learning Ln to Ellendale Ct. This includes the Ardoyne Plantation Subdivision.

Traffic Control:

They will need traffic blocked on Park Ave. between Rufus Ct to Hollywood and will coordinate with local law enforcement.