Entergy 9/05 Terrebonne Update: All Terrebonne customers still without power

Latest Update from Entergy:

This report is short, as we still have crews diligently working in the field out of the Terrebonne, Southland, & Coteau Substations. Tomorrow morning’s report will have more information around today’s work progression.

Terrebonne Parish has 27,666 customers that are served by Entergy. At this time, all 27,666 customers are still without power.

We were able to assist with the generator installation for the Thibodaux Regional Clinic on Bayou Garden. That generator is online.

We tried to get poles cleared at 601 Westview and along Woodlawn Ranch Rd, but were unable to make it to those locations. Both locations are on the schedule for tomorrow.