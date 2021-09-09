Entergy and City of Houma Updates for Sept. 9

Below are the areas where we are continuing to work:

Cascade Substation: Serving W. Park Rd. between Cascade Dr. and Douglas Dr. This includes the Broadmoor Heights, Woodburn, Colonial Acres, Cadiere Park Heights, Westview Dr., & Deroche Estates neighborhoods. This also serves W. Main St. Charles St. and Buquet St.

Coteau Substation: Serving Country Dr., Bayou Blue Rd., S Hollywood Rd., McKnight St., Leboeur St., & Estate Dr.

Houma Substation: Serving parts of Grand Calliou Rd, Acadiana Dr., Laban Ave, Industrial Blvd, Texas Gulf Rd., Bayou Terrebonne, South Terrebonne Estates, Friendswood Place, La Terre, Lafayette Woods, Ellender St., Morris St, Cleveland St, Grande St, Carolyn Ave, Mary Ann Ave, Afton St., Richmond Ave, Jean Ellen Ave, Moffet Rd, Cummins Rd, Roberta Grove Rd, Prospect Blvd, Banks Ave, and E Main (between East St. & Aviation Rd).

Southland Substation: Serving W. Main St. between Ziegler Ave and Hwy 90. This includes Greenfire, Bon Villa, & Buquet Subdivisions.

Terrebonne Substation: Serving the Bayou Gardens, Broadmoor, Willamsburg, & Southern Estates neighborhoods. This also serves down parts of St. Louis Canal Rd. as well as W. Park from Coteau Rd. to Waterplant Rd.