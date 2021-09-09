Entergy and City of Houma Updates for Sept. 9

Boil Water Advisory Partially Lifted in TerrebonneSeptember 9, 2021
ENTERGY 5pm update 9/9:
We received 50 additional linemen. We now have a total of 1,123 lineman in this area. The Houma Airport is now set up as a staging site camp.
As of 4pm today, we are still on track to energize Houma Substation by the end of today.
As of this time, we have restored power to 2,111 customers. That’s a little less than 1% of the customers in Terrebonne Parish.
This afternoon, we were able to energize parts of the Bayou Gardens neighborhood, including Creole Dr, Cambridge Cir, Carrington Cir, and houses along Alma St.
Below are the areas where we are continuing to work:
Cascade Substation:
Serving W. Park Rd. between Cascade Dr. and Douglas Dr. This includes the Broadmoor Heights, Woodburn, Colonial Acres, Cadiere Park Heights, Westview Dr., & Deroche Estates neighborhoods. This also serves W. Main St. Charles St. and Buquet St.
Coteau Substation:
Serving Country Dr., Bayou Blue Rd., S Hollywood Rd., McKnight St., Leboeur St., & Estate Dr.
Houma Substation:
Serving parts of Grand Calliou Rd, Acadiana Dr., Laban Ave, Industrial Blvd, Texas Gulf Rd., Bayou Terrebonne, South Terrebonne Estates, Friendswood Place, La Terre, Lafayette Woods, Ellender St., Morris St, Cleveland St, Grande St, Carolyn Ave, Mary Ann Ave, Afton St., Richmond Ave, Jean Ellen Ave, Moffet Rd, Cummins Rd, Roberta Grove Rd, Prospect Blvd, Banks Ave, and E Main (between East St. & Aviation Rd).
Southland Substation:
Serving W. Main St. between Ziegler Ave and Hwy 90. This includes Greenfire, Bon Villa, & Buquet Subdivisions.
Terrebonne Substation:
Serving the Bayou Gardens, Broadmoor, Willamsburg, & Southern Estates neighborhoods. This also serves down parts of St. Louis Canal Rd. as well as W. Park from Coteau Rd. to Waterplant Rd.
Shriever Substation:
Serving Fletcher Community College, Weatherford Dr., & Hwy 311 from Learning Ln to Ellendale Ct. This includes the Ardoyne Plantation Subdivision.
We were able to complete generator requests at the following locations:
Haydel Drug Store on Hwy 311 & Grand Caillou Rd.
Napa Auto Parts on Grand Caillou Rd.
Terrebonne Pediatric Clinic on W. Tunnel Blvd.
Cannata’s Family Market on W. Park
(5) sewer lift stations
(2) water pump stations
CITY OF HOUMA 5PM 9/9 UPDATE:
Damage assessments have reported a total of 1,116 damaged poles, 163 damaged transformers, 482 damaged cross arms. 529 poles have been repaired or replaced.
Entergy’s transmission line has been repaired on 9/9/21 and Terrebonne’s substations are now ready to be energized.
Friday, 9/10/21 we are expecting to energize the following critical facilities:
1. TGMC
2. Water plant
3. Civic Center