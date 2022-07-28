Entergy announces measures to help customers experiencing high energy costs

June’s higher than usual temperatures drove record energy usage, dramatically higher natural gas prices, produced some of the highest electric bills ever seen throughout the region and nation, including Entergy LA customers. If you combine this with rising costs on a national scale for seemingly everything, families across the country are experiencing a major financial strain right now.

To ease the pain of higher energy bills, and in consultation with regulators, Entergy LA is implementing a series of measures to help residential customers and communities through the high usage summer months, including:

Committing $10 million in shareholder donations applied to all Entergy utilities for bill payment assistance programs for residential customers, including The Power to Care fund.

Waiving late payment fees for eligible residential customers.

Waiving credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.

“We understand the economic challenges our customers and communities are currently facing,” said David Ellis, chief customer officer for Entergy. “We also recognize we’re responsible for something greater than just powering homes and businesses every day. After all, we’ve been members of our community for more than 100 years. We are doing more to help our customers through these challenging economic times.”

Additional customer assistance solutions are being explored, along with enhanced investments in energy efficiency, resilience, reliability, and continuous improvement initiatives to provide ongoing benefits to our customers.

The company said it appreciates the feedback and input from regulators across all jurisdictions, expressing Entergy’s commitment to working closely with customers and community partners to find creative solutions that provide relief during these times.

More information on Entergy’s enhanced programs and services to help residential customers, as well as customer resources and frequently asked questions, can be found at entergy.com/billimpacts.