Entergy announces Planned Outage on Jan. 30 for certain customers

January 30, 2024
January 30, 2024
Entergy is announcing a planned power outage for some customers in Terrebonne Parish from 7 AM – 12 PM on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
The power outage will be in the Bayou Cane area near Westside Blvd. Customers will receive a call if they will be affected.
For more information on Entergy outages, go to entergy.com/outage.
