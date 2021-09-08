Entergy: Another section of line out of Terrebonne Substation energized

Entergy update at 8 a.m. on Sept. 8:

Safety Reminder:

We have been without power for around 10 days now. People may have become complacent with power lines that are down, assuming they are not energized. As we begin the process of energizing our facilities, we want to remind everyone to treat a down wire as if it is energized. The safety of our customers is extremely important to us.

Additional Resources:

Today, we will receive another 300 linemen. That will bring our total lineman count to 870.

Work Progress:

Last night, we were able to energize another section of line out of Terrebonne Substation. That line segment feeds W. Park from Coteau Rd. to Idlewild Dr.

We will continue to work in the same areas as yesterday, with the addition of the line that feeds St. Louis Canal Rd.

Traffic Control:

We will need traffic control assistance on Hwy 311 as we continue to work on that line segment. We will coordinate with law enforcement.