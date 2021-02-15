Entergy asking customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage until further notice

Entergy Louisiana is asking customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage until further notice. Extreme cold weather conditions create high demand for electricity. Customers can help reduce the strain on the electric system by practicing safe energy conservation efforts, including turning off lights and appliances when not in use.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC serves approximately 1.08 million electric customers in 58 parishes. The energy company is making this request as required by their reliability coordinator, MISO. Forced generation outages and extremely cold temperatures are causing a critical shortage of electricity in the mid-United States region.

